A future dancing star! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s precious son, Shai, got his first dancing lesson from the best teacher — his uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy!



The Dancing With the Stars champ posted an adorable video on Instagram on Friday, July 28, of his 6-month-old being shown some killer moves — and Shai seemed to enjoy every second!

The proud papa captioned the video, “D N A. Something about some fruit and some trees…. @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on…. damn it…. LMAO……I’m literally laughing as I’m typing this…. #WasntEvenTryingToSayAnyOfThis #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked #babyCmerkovskiy #AndAnotherOne.”

Chmerkovskiy’s followers gushed over the trio dancing together, with one commenting, “Oh my goodness this melts my heart to see how in love and involved you both are with that sweet baby boy!!! Hey dancing is in his blood majorly so start him young. Maybe he will out dance both of you someday,” accompanied by a winking face.

The couple excitedly announced they were expecting in June 2016 with a sweet Instagram post that showed Chmerkovskiy lovingly kissing Murgatroyd’s baby bump.

Shai, who was born on Jan. 4, was happily welcomed by his proud parents, with them saying, “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!”

As Us Weekly reported, the Dancing With the Stars pair were married on July 8 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, NY.

