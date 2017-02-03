From the White House to midtown Manhattan: Malia Obama attended the Girls season 6 premiere party in NYC Thursday, February 2.

“Malia was chatting casually with a few people,” an eyewitness at Cipriani 42nd Street tells Us Weekly. "She was just hanging out like everyone else.”



Theo Wargo/WireImage

The former first daughter, 18, kept such a low profile that “it didn't seem like many people noticed she was there,” adds the onlooker.



Obama interned on the NYC set of the HBO hit series in the summer of 2015 after telling creator and star Lena Dunham that she was a fan. “She mentioned that to Lena when she came to the White House,” a source close to the production told Us at the time. “They’ve known each other and discussed for a while. Lena and her get along great.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Girls star Andrew Rannells revealed that while the then-high schooler assisted the writers on the set, she was "really nice and cool."



"She was great!" the actor, 38, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live February 2. "I have to say, that secret service was so stealth that it took awhile to figure out like where she was at any given time. Because they really did blend in very sort of seamlessly. She didn’t disrupt our set at all."



Obama — who also worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS drama Extant in 2014 — recently landed another coveted internship to keep her busy during her gap year before heading to Harvard University. According to reports, she began working with the Weinstein Company earlier this month, and brushed up on her film knowledge at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.



“Malia was with a friend shopping at the Sundance Film Festival store,” an onlooker who saw her January 23 told Us. “There was one Secret Service guy with her. She bought a Sundance sweatshirt!”

Utah and New York haven’t been Obama’s only destinations since her dad, former president Barack Obama, handed over the White House to Donald Trump on January 20. The whole family took a well-deserved vacation to Palm Springs, California, following 70-year-old Trump’s inauguration, though Malia departed early to head to Sundance.



