Malia Obama Attends Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago (OK! Magazine)



Aaron Rodgers Wants to Play in NFL For 10 More Years (Men's Fitness)

New 'Bachelor in Paradise' Promo Released (Star Magazine)

Jury Selected in Taylor Swift Groping Trial (RADAR Online)

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.