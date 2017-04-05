Talk about a revenge body! Mama June Shannon opened up about her incredible weight loss and her current relationship (or lack thereof) with her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson in a new interview.

"I wanted to also show Sugar Bear," the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 4. "He really made me feel like s--t, [and] I wanted to show him, 'Hey, I can do [whatever] I want to do' ... I wanted to show him, like, I am actually worth it."

Shannon and Thompson, who share daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, called it quits on their relationship in September 2014. Soon after, he began dating Jennifer Lamb, whom he married in February 2017.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As documented on From Not to Hot, the wedding motivated Shannon to slim down to a size 4. However, she told ET she doesn't care about her ex's reaction to her new figure. "I don't know and don't really care [what he thinks]," she said, adding that the We TV series shows a "mild version" of their strained relationship.



The reality star claimed that Thompson doesn't see much of Alana anymore either. Alana added, "He calls me every once in a blue moon. So if there's a blue moon outside, he's going to call me."

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 11, also alleged to ET that her father recently made a negative comment about her weight when she offered to help him mow the lawn: "I was like, 'I'm [gonna] need a ride mower,' and he said, 'You're gonna need a push mower because it wouldn't hurt.'"

Shannon added, "[He was saying], 'It wouldn't hurt if you lose weight.' I think that was the most ignorant thing that he ever told her. I would never say that ... I mean, he pisses me off. ... I'd say not father-of-the-year material."

The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on We TV on Friday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

