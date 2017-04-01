A whole new woman! Mama June Shannon revealed her incredible size 4 figure on the Friday, March 31, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and the reality star’s new svelte silhouette is a jaw-dropper.

At the beginning of the week’s episode, the 37-year-old reality star was in a funk after dealing with post-surgery pain, refusing to come out from under the covers when her daughters, Alana, a.k.a. “Honey Boo Boo,” and Lauryn, a.k.a. “Pumpkin,” came to rouse her.

“There’s so much pressure on me to look good for this photoshoot and Sugar Bear’s wedding, but I’m still feeling pain from [my] boob job and tummy tuck I had four weeks ago,” she said in a voiceover.

One huge intervention with her daughters and trainer later, however, Mama June seemed to be in good spirits as she stepped in front of the camera for a photo shoot all dolled up, causing her family to gasp at her new figure.

“She looks like Marilyn Monroe,” 11-year-old Alana exclaimed.

“I’ve worked my ass off, working out getting healthy,” Mama June said after her reveal. “And now I feel like I’m becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

It’s been quite the journey for the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, who originally weighed in at 460 pounds at the start of the show. Her other daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, told Us last fall that the surgery and weight loss definitely gave her mom some much-needed “confidence” in her looks.

“I think it made her more confident with herself because I know how she was, but she was still confident even though being overweight,” she told Us at the time. “But I think she’s more into it now because she can wear blue jeans and she can wear all the clothes and stuff like that, and before she couldn’t do that.”

