Stepping out! A dramatically slimmed-down "Mama June" Shannon showed off her new look while out in New York City with daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson on Tuesday, April 4, and revealed she’s lost close to 300 pounds.

Fortunata/Splash News

The reality star, who recently unveiled her jaw-dropping transformation, headed to her appearance on Good Morning America with her 11-year-old daughter.

Mama June shocked fans and family when she dramatically revealed the result of her intense weight loss plan on an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot on Friday, March 31. The 37-year-old, who weighed 460 pounds at the start of the season, underwent multiple surgeries including skin removal and tummy tuck, and a intense training schedule over the course of the season.

INSTARimages.com

And her hard work paid off, with Shannon telling Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday she’d shed close to 300 pounds. “I’m in the 160s,” she said of her current weight. “I’m probably four or five pounds off from being there.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

The Georgia native told ET she was hovering between a size 4 and 5. “These are a size 5 and they’re too big,” she said of her jeans. “In a dress size, a size 4… I don’t honestly know. I haven’t been shopping at all.”

Mama June also wows her ex-boyfriend and Honey Boo Boo’s dad Sugar Bear Thompson in a teaser for the season finale of Not to Hot, which airs on We TV Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET.



