It’s a girl! Mama June Shannon’s pregnant daughter, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, is expecting a daughter, as seen in a preview clip of Mama June: From Not to Hot’s second season.

As Pumpkin, 17, prepares to find out the gender of her baby, she admits she’s hopeful for a daughter. “I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me,” she says in the clip. “Duh.”

“You know what, I really do hope I have a girl,” she says to her family. “Because you guys are going to be in trouble.”

The teenager takes a bite of a cupcake, revealing the center filled with pink frosting, indicating that she will have a daughter after all. She quips: “I don’t think you guys are ready for another me, I really don’t.”

Despite her excitement, Pumpkin does worry about her daughter’s future romantic milestones. “The only things that I fear about raising a girl is that, you know, she’s going to want to date,” she says. “She’s at least going to have to be 45 before she goes on her first date.”

The reality star recently opened up about her expecting with fiancé Joshua Efird, and admitted that she was a bit apprehensive about delivering. "I'm really nervous about having a baby 'cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha," she said in an August 7 WE tv video promotion of the series. "My baby daddy's head is, like, the size of a freakin' watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina."

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres on WE tv in early 2018.

