Man Kicked Off Delta Flight for Using the Bathroom Before Takeoff

A man says he was kicked off of a Delta Air Lines Milwaukee-bound flight for using the bathroom before takeoff. The incident took place on April 18, but only recently went viral when video emerged online.



According to Milwaukee's Journal Sentinel, Flight 2035 was delayed on the tarmac for almost two hours in Atlanta. A flight attendant reportedly told Kima Hamilton that he had to wait to use the restroom, but he got up anyway.

Hamilton was approached by two Delta agents once he returned to his seat, and their exchange was captured on camera by a fellow passenger.

Mega Agency

"I'm not really clear on why I'm being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket," Hamilton said, as seen in the video. "I had an emergency, I had to pee. I tried to hold it the first time." Nevertheless, he was told to exit the plane and the airline refunded his ticket. He says he then paid three times the amount for a Southwest Airlines trip to Milwaukee.

Hamilton spoke with the newspaper about the situation on Wednesday. "The pilot came on and said, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I'm sorry for the inconvenience but we have to return to the gate and remove a passenger.' It escalated to that point that fast," he recalled. "I don't normally pee right before I get on the plane, and I've never had a problem like this before. I don't remember drinking an abnormal amount of water."

Delta released their own statement on the same day. "Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers," Delta said in the statement to USA Today. "It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing."

The incident comes just weeks after United Airlines security dragged a customer off a flight to make room for their employees. Dr. David Dao claims he lost two front teeth and suffered a concussion and may take legal action.

