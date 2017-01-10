Oklahoma police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct an 8-year-old boy from a school wrestling competition on Friday, January 6, KOKH-TV reported.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance photos of an unidentified man picking up the child and attempting to walk away with him during a tournament at the Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The police department's Facebook post says "the child began to kick and scream" before the man put him back down and left the building.

KOKH-TV reported that police described the man as a "heavy set Hispanic or Native American, standing at approximately 6-feet-tall." He was dressed in a black baseball cap, gray sweatpants, a vest and a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, possibly with the letters "AOG" on the front, according to the local news outlet.

The child's father told police that his son and two other people were standing near a wooden sculpture by the main entrance of the arena when the man walked in and tried to abduct the boy, KOCO 5 News reported. In an email to News 9, the boy's mom added, "We are sickened beyond belief and want parents to be reminded there are predators lurking nearby."



OKC police master sergeant Gary Knight told News 9, "We certainly want to talk to [the man] to see what his intentions were, what was going on with him."



Police have asked anyone with any further information regarding the case to call authorities. A cash reward has been offered.

