Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins announced on Wednesday, May 24, that law enforcement are investigating “a network” of people after the Monday, May 22, terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert.

"I think it’s very clear that this is a network that we’re investigating,” Hopkins told reporters on Wednesday, May 23, according to the Associated Press. "And as I’ve said, it continues at a pace. There’s extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across greater Manchester as we speak.”

He also confirmed that four suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the attack, per the AP. The death toll now stands at 22 people, including one female police officer, and at least 120 people were injured, the AP reports.

"Very sadly, I can confirm that one of the victims is a serving police officer,” Hopkins said. “But in respecting their family’s wishes, I will make no further comment at this stage.”

As previously reported, the suicide bomber, who set off an explosive device near one of the arena’s exits as the concert was ending, has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but officials have not yet confirmed if this is true. The U.K. has since raised its terror threat level to its highest level of “critical,” meaning another attack could be imminent.

