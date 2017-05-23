British authorities have identified the suicide bomber responsible for the deadly attack carried out at Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England, concert on Monday, May 22. According to police, the attack was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

During a press conference on Tuesday, May 23, police revealed that Abedi was British, but no other information about the male has been released. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack, but has offered no evidence.

Cavendish Press/MEGA

As previously reported, an explosion killed more than 20 people, some as young as 8 years old, outside the arena after Grande finished her final set. During the news conference on Tuesday, police confirmed that at least 12 of the victims were under the age of 16 and that more than 50 people were injured.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Authorities have also arrested another 23-year-old male whose name has not been released. After obtaining search warrants, officers used a police-controlled explosive device to gain entry into a home belonging to the second suspect.

Grande, who was not harmed in the attack, took to Twitter to express her grief late Monday night. “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry,” she tweeted. “I don't have words."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!