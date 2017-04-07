Courtesy Mandy Moore/Instagram

Celebrating like the true Disney princess she is. This Is Us star Mandy Moore rang in her 33rd birthday a little early this year with some friends, churros, rides and lunch at one of Disneyland’s best-kept secrets, Club 33.

The "Candy" singer shared a few snaps of the festivities on her Instagram story on Thursday, April 6. She and her birthday squad rode Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, traveled to a galaxy far, far away via the Star Tours: The Adventures Continue 3-D experience, and chowed down on Disney’s famous churros. In honor of her special day, everyone in the group wore matching T-shirts emblazoned with "MM 33" and Mickey Mouse ears.

Club 33 used to be a closely guarded secret within the park, serving as a members-only fine dining restaurant located in the heart of the New Orleans Square section of Disneyland. We’re guessing the Princess Diaries actress was given the hookup because of her status as a real-life Disney princess. Moore originated the voice of Rapunzel in Disney’s 2010 hit Tangled, and is lending her talents to the new Disney Channel show Tangled: The Series.

After her birthday trip, the Saved actress (who shared a photo of her squad at Club 33. "This group. What a way to celebrate 33 (a tiiiiny bit early) than at Club 33? Thanks for the epic t-shirts, @rp1313 and thank you sweet Chip for escorting us through every ride, corn dog and churro," she captioned the pic. "I am forever a #Disney nerd."

