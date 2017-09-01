Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt! Mandy Moore is frantically looking for ways to get rid of a black eye after she was hit with a shower door handle.

The This Is Us star shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday, August 31, that showed her right eye was covered in black and blue bruises, and also showed the stitches she had to urgently get after the incident. Moore, 33, took to Instagram to say a shower handle door had caused her injury and asked followers for cures to help her heal quicker.

“Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0. Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??),” she asked her 1.4 million followers.

The A Walk To Remember actress revealed that she had to call on Dr. David Stoker late at night to give her stitches, writing: “Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9pm to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day! 😐🤧😕👎🏼🙏🏼.”

Moore added some posts to her Instagram Story that showed her searching for cures on YouTube, also including another selfie, writing: “Healing starts now. Thanks for all your tips and tricks guys! I’m trying them all!”

Her costar Milo Ventimiglia, hair stylist Michael Preitz and makeup artist Zoe Hay for the NBC hit series shared in her pain by sending her a photo of themselves with fake black eyes in solidarity.

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 1, 2017

“Don't mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia,” she wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of their text conversation.

The "Candy" singer and Ventimiglia are preparing for the start of season 2 of their show where they star as married couple Rebecca and Jack Pearson. This Is Us season 2 premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

