Missing these days like candy! Mandy Moore took to Instagram on Thursday, August 10, to share a throwback photo of herself performing as the opening act for 'NSync in 1999.

"Opening for *NSYNC in '99 somewhere on the east coast," the This Is Us actress, 33, captioned the post. "And by opening I mean we were on a tiny side stage as you walked through the front gate, before you found your seat in the amphitheater. We worked our way up to the mainstage and we also worked our way up from 15 passenger van and trailer to an RV and then a bus."

Moore also poked fun at her ensemble — and the lyrics from her 1999 debut single "Candy." She wrote, "Why was I wearing leather pants in the dead of summer? #memories #tbt #immissingyoulikecandy #whatdoesthatevenmean."

During her years as a teen pop star, the Golden Globe nominee toured with both 'NSync and the Backstreet Boys. Those days left behind one particularly haunting memory, though.



"I'm a terrible dancer, but I had background dancers at the time because that's what you did, and I remember distinctly one time walking backstage, and I didn't really see much of the guys because I was the measly opening act. Nobody cared about me. But Justin Timberlake was there and somehow there was a conversation about feet or foot size," she recalled on The Late Late Show With James Corden in November 2016.

"He was like, 'You have big feet for a girl,'" Moore recalled of the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" crooner's reaction when she approached him. "I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all, but I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him and he was on a pedestal. I mean, 16 years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally."



