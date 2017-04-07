A career to remember! Mandy Moore shared a sweet throwback post via Instagram on Thursday, April 6, hours after her current show, This Is Us, received several nominations for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Warner Brothers/Getty Images

“In 2002 I was honored with this golden popcorn trophy for #awalktoremember and now 15 years later, in a completely different chapter of my life, @mtv has recognized all of our work on #thisisus (and @miloanthonyventimiglia and @lonniechavis for that tear-jerking scene in the Dojo, plus @chrissymetz as the undeniable force that she is),” she captioned an epic image from 15 years ago. “Thanks for the kudos, #MTVawards. Can't wait to celebrate on May 7th 🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

In the accompanying photo, Moore, 32, looks fresh-faced and giddy with a pixie cut and rosy cheeks as she hoists the award up for all to see. That year, the actress took home the hardware for Breakthrough Female Performance.

At the time, Moore had had small roles in films such as The Princess Diaries and Dr. Dolittle 2, but was primarily known as a pop star with hits like “Candy” and “I Wanna Be With You.”

This year, Moore is nominated for Best Actor in a Show, alongside fellow nominees Donald Glover (Atlanta), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead).

This Is Us is also up for two nominations, in the categories of Tearjerkers (emotional scenes in some of this year’s biggest TV shows) and Show of the Year, up against the likes of Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Insecure, Pretty Little Liars and Stranger Things.



Moore seems to be a in a reflective mood as of late. Last week, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself with then-'NSync band member Justin Timberlake.

“Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats,” she captioned the Instagram image. “Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! 🙈 #tbt #memories.”

