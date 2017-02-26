Felines first. Mandy Moore shared an adorable throwback photo of herself with her cat on Friday, February 24, captioning the picture with a nod to her role on This Is Us.

“Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh). #catsforlife #fbf,” the 32-year-old actress captioned the image. In the picture, a gleeful, grade school-age Moore hugs a large orange tabby cat while lying on a brown carpet, a huge smile on her face.

The other Milo in Moore’s life is of course Milo Ventimiglia, who plays her husband Jack on the popular TV series This Is Us. She and Ventimiglia, 39, costar as Rebecca and Jack Pearson, the married parents of three who act as the emotional core of the show.

In late January, fans got a new piece of information about Jack’s mysterious death, and Moore explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she hopes the storyline continues to be unveiled piecemeal.



“I’m not sure people are prepared for this,” she said of the forthcoming death reveal. “I hope it at least satiates some of their need to know what, when, how, why with Jack. Obviously, that’s a question that is asked of us a lot, and I want people to be patient and almost forget about it. Yes, Jack is not alive in the present day, but other than that, he is very much alive in the show, and his spirit is here, even in present day.”

And on the most recent Tuesday, February 21, episode, fans were given a potential hint following the death of William (Ron Cephas Jones), Jack’s son Randall (Sterling K. Brown)’s biological father.

In a prior episode, Randall had mentioned that William needed a nurse to be with him so he wouldn’t “die when nobody’s lookin’,” leading fans to speculate that Jack dies when nobody is looking, making it a point of anxiety and fear for Randall when it came to William’s impending death.

