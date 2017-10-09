Mandy Moore Wants a ‘Small, Quiet’ Wedding to Taylor Goldsmith

Although Mandy Moore often frequents lavish celebrations as part of her work, she wants to keep her wedding to Taylor Goldsmith more low-key. “My job allows me to get dressed up, and take pictures, and be the center of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable. I’ve never dreamed of emulating that in my real life,” Moore told Us Weekly and other reporters at The Rape Foundation’s Annual Brunch on Sunday, October 8. “So I think I’ll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married.”



“I don't think I’m going to have a big, old affair,” Moore, 33, continued. “I think it will be small, and quiet, and private.”

However, wanting a contrast from her work life isn’t the only reason the This Is Us star desires a toned-down day when she says I do. “I’ve never dreamed about a wedding, or a dress, or any of those details, and no judgment on women that do. I get it!” she explained. “I kind of feel like I was always just who I was.”

Moore opened up about her future with Goldsmith in an interview with Extra at the event, hinting that like her character on the NBC series, she would also be open to adopting children. “It’s funny, because it is something the show obviously really taps into. It's something my guy and I have talked a lot about,” she explained. “Perhaps that's going to be a part of our life at some point.”

She added: “Honestly, both of us individually, it’s something we had thought about before finding each other.”

Moore and the Dawes frontman began dating after she split from ex-husband Ryan Adams in 2015. Us exclusively revealed in July of that year that they were a couple. Moore sparked engagement rumors on September 12, when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The next day, her This Is Us costar Chris Sullivan confirmed the happy news and gushed over their relationship. "It’s pretty great. Her now-fiancé, Taylor, is quickly becoming one of my favorite people," Sullivan, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at This Is Us’ Music From The Series Soundtrack Release Party. "He and I just finished doing some recording together. I think that they are a beautiful pair."

