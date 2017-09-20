How the ‘This Is Us’ Cast Found Out About Mandy Moore’s Engagement

Pearson love! Mandy Moore has yet to publicly acknowledge her engagement to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, but she did immediately tell her This Is Us costars — via text.

“The Mandy news is amazing. We found out via our group chain that we are constantly on, the whole cast, and we couldn't be happier,” Justin Hartley exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bafta Tea Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 16.

“Taylor’s an amazing guy. He found a wonderful woman,” he continued at the Beverly Hilton. “They’re like-minded. They’re two of the nicest humans, and smartest people, I’ve ever met. They’re going to be great together.”

Us confirmed last week that Moore, 33, and Goldsmith are engaged after two years of dating. The future spouses got together following Moore’s divorce from Ryan Adams.

The NBC cast — also including Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan — all attended the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday. Hartley, who is also set to wed, brought his fiancée, Chrishell Stause, as his plus-one.

“I respect her immensely, and appreciate her company, and love her opinions on things,” Hartley, 40, gushed to Us about his bride-to-be. “I learn from her everyday, and she makes me better, I think. So I hope she would say the same thing. I think she would.”

This Is Us returns for season 2 on Tuesday, September 26. “I feel like it’s a good show that has heart. It’s not preachy, but our show has character,” Hartley told Us. “It’s basically a show about the people that watch our show. I’m just impressed with people’s hearts, and how kind people are, and how responsive they’ve been to a show that is about people trying to get by, and trying to do the best they can.”

As for how he would describe season 2 if it was an emoji? “My emoji would be like Michael Phelps crying in a swimming pool, but winning the race,” adding that he doesn’t “even know what that means.”

