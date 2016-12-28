Single before the New Year. Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Shannon De Lima, after two years of marriage.

The Latin singer, 48, filed legal papers in Miami December 16, according to court documents obtained by TheDirty.com.

Us Weekly confirmed on November 18 that the pair were separating. "It just was not working and they didn't have enough in common," an insider told Us at the time.

Anthony and the Venezuelan model, 28, began dating in 2012 and briefly split in 2013 before reuniting. The following year, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his home in La Romana, Dominican Republic. They have no children together.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This will be the salsa star's third divorce. He shares sons Cristian, 15, and Ryan, 12, with his first ex-wife, Dayanara Torres (2000 to 2004), and 8-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. (He's also dad to daughter Ariana, 22, and an adopted son, Chase, whom he shares with ex Debbie Rosado.)

Anthony and Lopez, 47, who remain amicable, split in 2011 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2014. They are currently working together on her upcoming Spanish-language album.



Lopez has moved on since their high-profile relationship too. The "Booty" singer dated backup dancer Casper Smart on and off for four years before calling it quits in summer 2016. On Wednesday, she and Drake, who are working together, fueled rumors of a possible romance when they both posted a photo of the two of them cuddling on a couch.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



