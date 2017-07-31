Putting on a brave face. Marc Anthony returned back to the stage just two days after the passing of his beloved mother, Guillermina Quiñones.

The Grammy winner performed during halftime at the International Champions Cup — a soccer match between Madrid and Barcelona — at Miami, Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, July 29.

The 48-year-old singer performed a handful of his most popular songs, which included: “Vivir Mi Vida,” “I Need to Know,” and “Tu Amor Me Hace Bien.”

Anthony announced the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing on Thursday, July 27, on Twitter.

“Today at 12:10pm my family's hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away,” he said.

Anthony added, “She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all.”

The star concluded the message saying, “Mami, I'm going to miss you so much!”

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away.... pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017

Prior to his mother’s passing, the hit-maker took to Twitter on Sunday, July 23, to ask fans to pray for his mother, who was hospitalized in Puerto Rico at the time.

“Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy,” he wrote.

Anthony’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez penned a heartfelt Instagram post in support of the singer and shared a picture of the star surrounded by his six children.

“Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️” Lopez, 48, gushed.

Lopez paid respect to her former mother-in-law, adding: “Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar,” which translates to: 'Rest in Peace Ginny ... we'll miss you.'

Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️ Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar #familia #love A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Anthony is the youngest of eight children. He often cities his parents (his father Felipe Muñiz is a musician) as his inspiration for his music career. Prior to his mother’s death, Anthony did not publicly address her medical condition.

