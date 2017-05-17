Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

New couple alert! Margaret Qualley is dating director Cary Fukunaga, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Leftovers star, 22, was previously linked to Nat Wolff, while Fukunaga, 39, has been linked to Michelle Williams in the past.

Fukunaga, whose credits include Beasts of No Nation and True Detective, has been busy working on TNT’s upcoming thriller series The Alienist.

During a 2011 interview with Vulture, the Emmy winner revealed he’s quite the romantic.

“I’ve scoured for mourning jewelry, put pieces together that have matched from around the world; I've given lost lockets as gifts. I've written immense love letters that are supposed to be opened over days at a time. I used to always make art for girls. That was the thing I did for girls to like me,” he told the site. “I did portraits, drawings, letters that formed outlines of significant things in our relationship. Art. I just used art in general. It usually worked."

Qualley’s rep couldn’t be reached for comment while Fukunaga’s rep told Us they don’t comment on his personal life.

