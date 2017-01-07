She's all that A photo posted by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

All together now: Awww! Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, shared a sweet photo of the newlyweds sharing a kiss to Instagram on Thursday, January 5. Alongside the black and white photo of Ackerley giving Robbie a romantic smooch, he wrote: “She’s all that.”

The precious post comes after the duo quietly tied the knot in a secret wedding at Harvest Newrybar in Byron Bay in the Suicide Squad star’s native Australia on Sunday, December 18. The pair opted for December to allow for maximum quality time.

"They decided to marry around Christmas so they could spend time with both their families afterward, which they've never done before,” Australian magazine Woman’s Day reported.

Robbie later confirmed the happy news of their marriage herself, surprising fans by posting an Instagram photo of her diamond ring (with no caption needed) on December 19.



The newlyweds have remained relatively private about their relationship. It's unclear when exactly they met, but Robbie and the British assistant director both worked on Suite Française in 2014.

"I may be biased but he’s the most handsome guy in the world,” the Wolf of Wall Street actress gushed to Extra last year.

