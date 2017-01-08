On Saturday, December 31, Carey made headlines after she seemingly couldn’t hear her own voice through her earpiece and stopped singing altogether. Viewers were also quick to note that the pop diva’s backing vocal track didn’t match up to what she appeared to be singing when she did croon into the mic. (Carey’s rep confirmed to Us that the earpiece wasn’t working.)



“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, in the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all,” Carey added in her audio statement. “Listen, guys. They foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me.”

Dick Clark Productions responded to Carey’s team’s allegations of sabotage with a statement on Sunday, January 1, telling Us: “As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”



In her statement Sunday, the “Emotions” singer thanked her fans and her “true friends” for sticking by her through turbulent times, adding that she’s going to take some time away from social media to refocus her energies.



“I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March. … I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

