Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka: The Way They Were

The emancipation of Mimi! Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits after nearly five months of dating, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 10. Take a look back at the former couple's relationship with their hottest Instagram photos.
The pop diva and her 33-year-old backup dancer's friendship became flirtatious as her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer flatlined last year. The blossoming romance was documented on Carey's E! docuseries, Mariah's World, which premiered just weeks after she and Packer, 49, officially split. Though Carey and Tanaka were spotted making out on a beach in Hawaii last December, she didn't publicly confirm their relationship until February.
One of Carey's first Instagram posts with Tanaka came in December as they rehearsed for what ended up as a disastrous, technical-difficulty-ridden, televised New Year's Eve performance. "#RockinEve Rehearsals Let's do this, @officialNYRE! #2017WithMariah," she captioned the December 31 shot of herself being carried across the stage by Tanaka and her former creative director Anthony Burrell.
Two months later, the Grammy winner and the choreographer became Instagram-official when they both shared a Valentine's Day picture of themselves drinking in a hot tub. "Happy Valentine's Day!!! #AllYouNeedIsLove," Tanaka captioned the picture, which showed off his shirtless, muscular figure.
In late February, the couple headed to Dubai. "Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! #Dubai #Lambily," Carey captioned a cute shot with Tanaka from the top of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Tanaka added, "I've been to Dubai a few times before and I didn't think it could get any better … but this trip definitely has topped them all! #Moments #MuchLove."
The "Hero" songstress and her beau showed some PDA on Instagram too. On February 28, they shared the same snap of themselves sharing a passionate kiss. "'No one knows what it means, but it's provocative … it gets the people going!'" they both captioned the shot, referencing a quote from the 2007 film Blades of Glory.
The former couple's last Instagram posts together came in mid-March. Carey shared a picture with her boyfriend during a night out in Beverly Hills on March 10. A week later, he celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a festive image of the twosome celebrating the holiday.
And just because, here are some of Tanaka's sexiest shirtless photos.
