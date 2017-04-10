Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka: The Way They Were

The emancipation of Mimi! Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits after nearly five months of dating, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 10. Take a look back at the former couple's relationship with their hottest Instagram photos.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The pop diva and her 33-year-old backup dancer's friendship became flirtatious as her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer flatlined last year. The blossoming romance was documented on Carey's E! docuseries, Mariah's World, which premiered just weeks after she and Packer, 49, officially split. Though Carey and Tanaka were spotted making out on a beach in Hawaii last December, she didn't publicly confirm their relationship until February.



One of Carey's first Instagram posts with Tanaka came in December as they rehearsed for what ended up as a disastrous, technical-difficulty-ridden, televised New Year's Eve performance. "#RockinEve Rehearsals Let's do this, @officialNYRE! #2017WithMariah," she captioned the December 31 shot of herself being carried across the stage by Tanaka and her former creative director Anthony Burrell.

#RockinEve Rehearsals 🎉🎤❤️Let's do this, @officialNYRE! #2017WithMariah A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

Two months later, the Grammy winner and the choreographer became Instagram-official when they both shared a Valentine's Day picture of themselves drinking in a hot tub. "Happy Valentine's Day!!! #AllYouNeedIsLove," Tanaka captioned the picture, which showed off his shirtless, muscular figure.



Happy Valentine's Day!!! #AllYouNeedisLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

In late February, the couple headed to Dubai. "Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! #Dubai #Lambily," Carey captioned a cute shot with Tanaka from the top of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Tanaka added, "I've been to Dubai a few times before and I didn't think it could get any better … but this trip definitely has topped them all! #Moments #MuchLove."



Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! ❤️ #Dubai #Lambily A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

I've been to Dubai a few times before and I didn't think it could get any better... but this trip definitely has topped them all! #Moments #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:58am PST

The "Hero" songstress and her beau showed some PDA on Instagram too. On February 28, they shared the same snap of themselves sharing a passionate kiss. "'No one knows what it means, but it's provocative … it gets the people going!'" they both captioned the shot, referencing a quote from the 2007 film Blades of Glory.



"No one knows what it means, but it's provocative ... it gets the people going!" 😉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

The former couple's last Instagram posts together came in mid-March. Carey shared a picture with her boyfriend during a night out in Beverly Hills on March 10. A week later, he celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a festive image of the twosome celebrating the holiday.



Bad & Boujie 😘😂 @bryantanaka A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

About last night... #Festive one might say. 😄🍀😄🍀😄 #Lit #AF A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

And just because, here are some of Tanaka's sexiest shirtless photos.



Last day enjoying these beautiful beaches. #MuchlLove 🤙🏼🏝🌊🏄🏻⛱ A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

"If you want light to come into your life you need to stand where it is shining." -Guy Finley 🔦☀️🔦 #FindTheLight #SpreadLove #BryanTanaka #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Oct 8, 2016 at 8:42pm PDT

Moments like these remind me how special life can be if you work hard, be a good person, and surround yourself with good people. Still thinking about this #DreamsTrip Bravo @michaelbatdorf & @airamkate for getting us out there for your wedding! 🙌🏼🙏🏼🌴☀️ #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Oct 5, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

Showtime tonight @caesarspalace Make sure to come see Mariah's #1toInfiity show while we're here! #GreatSuccess #Lambily #CaesarsPalace #BryanTanaka #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Aug 27, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

