Back on? Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted kissing on a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Friday, May 19.

Vince Flores/ INSTARimages.com

The Daily Mail posted photos of the former couple, who called it quits on their nearly five-month romance in April, locking lips during a night out at Wolfgang Puck's CUT restaurant. The choreographer, 34, was even seen feeding a forkful of dessert to the pop diva.

Earlier in the night, Carey hinted that she and Tanaka may have reconciled when she shared a throwback Instagram photo from one of their ice cream dates. Carey also mentioned Tanaka on Twitter on Friday night when a fan told her she should interact more with her Lambily on social media. "I think you're 100% right! Tanaka's here saying the same thing," she wrote.



#fbf A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 19, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

After ending her engagement to Australian businessman James Packer last October, the "Hero" songstress turned to backup dancer Tanaka for support. The pair's friendship quickly turned flirtatious, as documented on her E! reality series Mariah's World, though she didn't officially confirm the romance until an interview with the Associated Press in February.



Carey shares 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The former couple, who split in 2014, have also remained close as they coparent their children.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!