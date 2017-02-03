One way to handle it! Mariah Carey dramatically burns a wedding dress in her new music video for her track “I Don’t.” In the video, which is clearly about her breakup from ex-fiancé James Packer, the Grammy winner dons bridal lingerie while seductively singing in the back of a car with rapper YG. After changing into an equally sexy red cutout gown, Carey flings a wedding dress over a fire pit and watches it burn.



“’Cause when you love someone / You just don't treat them bad / You messed up all we had / Probably think I'm coming back, but I don’t,” she sings as the gown goes up in flames.

As previously reported, the “We Belong Together” singer ended her engagement to the billionaire this past October after getting into an explosive fight while on vacation in Greece. At the time, despite reports, Carey’s rep explained that their fight “was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah.” Turns out, a source told Us, that Carey felt like Packer wasn’t “present” enough in their relationship. Her budding relationship with her backup dancer and now-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka didn’t help their relationship either, but a source maintained to Us that Carey never cheated.

During the finale of her E! docuseries Mariah’s World, Carey hinted at an incident that occurred between her manager Stella Bulochnikov and Packer.

“He really put you through hell, unapologetically,” Mariah said to Bulochnikov while not divulging more information on the incident but confirming that the relationship was over. Carey then confirmed her relationship with Tanaka, making out with the backup dancer on the beach in Hawaii and revealing that after breaking up with Packer she felt “like a weight has been lifted.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The songstress was previously married to Nick Cannon, with whom she shares (dem babies) 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

