Bubbles darling! Mariah Carey proved things are getting pretty steamy between her and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, when she posted a photo of them in a hot tub together.

The 46-year-old sported a bikini and a very big smile in the picture she shared Instagram on Tuesday, February 14.



Carey and her shirtless younger beau, 33, raised their glasses of champagne as she showed off her cleavage and he flaunted his muscles.



“Happy Valentine’s Day!! #happyvalentinesdays #happy #moments #bubbles,” she wrote along with some heart emojis.



The backing dancer reposted the snap and captioned it “Happy Valentines Day!!! #AllYouNeedIsLove.”



As if that wasn’t enough, Carey then posted two more photos of her wearing a spiky, silver bra and lounging in a colorful tub adorned with streamers and balloons.

Carey’s ex-husband recently revealed he doesn’t believe her relationship with Tanaka is real.



On Wednesday, February 8, he chatted candidly to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show and opened up about his ex and her show Mariah’s World.



“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake,” he said. “I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s--t doesn’t happen. I don’t buy none of that s--t.”



Cannon added: “I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story. That s--t is like a soap opera.”

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care for Carey, who he shares 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe with.

“I love Mariah. I’ll never stop loving her,” he admitted. “She gave me two, amazing beautiful gifts. We talk every day.”



