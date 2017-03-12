Their little mini-mes! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon brought their twins to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11, and the proud parents wore outfits to match “dem babies.”

The divorced couple showed a united front for the family’s night out, with Cannon, 36, matching son Moroccan in a bright orange, sleeveless, hooded sweatshirt and matching basketball shorts, and the Mariah’s World star in a black-and-white track suit minidress that matched daughter Monroe’s.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Carey and her 5-year-old daughter even rocked the same curly hairstyle with two pigtails on either side of their heads, in addition to matching Sophia Webster shoes. (Cannon and Moroccan, meanwhile, posed with their orange hoods pulled over their heads. The former America’s Got Talent host also wore an orange turban under his hood.)

Prior to their family outing at the awards show, Carey shared a cute Instagram photo of herself and Monroe getting ready. “Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today!,” the pop songstress captioned the shot, in which she lifts Monroe up in her arms. “Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 #KidsChoiceAwards.”

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Cannon shared a photo of the family on the red carpet together later that night. “Awesome Day! Kids Choice Awards 2017 @nickelodeon #Family,” he captioned the image, in which the foursome smile together in their matching ensembles.

The former couple have remained close despite splitting in December 2014 after six years of marriage.

Awesome Day! Kids Choice Awards 2017 @nickelodeon #Family A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

"I never thought I would have babies with someone and then get divorced,” Carey said in an interview with Complex magazine last July. “Like, 'Oh, great job. Repeat your past. But life happens. And it was supposed to happen. It’s fine. For them, I wish it hadn’t happened that way. For me, it was. … [singing Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams’ 'Too Much, Too Little, Too Late'] Guess it’s over. Call it a day."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!