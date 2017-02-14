Back on the small screen! Mariah Carey has booked her first televised performance since her disastrous, headline-making New Year's Eve fiasco.

The five-time Grammy winner announced on Twitter on Monday, February 13, that she will perform her latest single, "I Don't," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 15. "Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel," she tweeted alongside a photo of herself in the bathtub with the late-night host from a previous appearance.

"I Don't," which premiered on February 3, was inspired by Carey's split from her ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer. In the music video, Carey sets fire to a wedding dress and sings, "'Cause when you love someone / You just don't treat them bad / You messed up all we had / Probably think I'm coming back / But I don't, I don't."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The performance will mark the pop diva's first since her catastrophic gig on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31. Carey kicked off her NYE set with "Auld Lang Syne," but viewers instantly noticed that her vocal track didn't match what she appeared to be singing. She then transitioned into her hits "Emotions" and "We Belong Together" but was caught lip-synching and told the audience she couldn't hear the music due to a faulty earpiece.

In the days following the fiasco, Carey and her team claimed that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged her performance. The production company slammed the allegations, calling them "defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."



The Mariah's World star later addressed the incident in a Twitter audio message on January 8, telling fans, "I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. ... They foiled me."

Carey and Lionel Richie are set to kick off their co-headlining All the Hits Tour at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on March 15.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!