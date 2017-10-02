Mariah Carey learned of the Las Vegas mass shooting during a live TV interview. The singer was promoting her Christmas tour when Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid switched gears to speak about the tragedy.

"It's just awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope that all of this can stop as soon as possible," Carey said during the program. "I've spent a lot of time in Vegas. This type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy. So I continue to pray for the victims and hope we have an end to this as soon as possible."

"It's terrible because people are just going out to listen to music," she continued. "They're out for the night and something like this happens, it's shocking."

The "Hero" singer went on to speak out via Twitter. "Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas," she wrote. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety."

Some viewers have slammed the show for being "inappropriate" at the time of the tragedy, however. "We now go to Mariah Carey for some unknown reason for the latest updates #GMB," one tweeter wrote.

A second added: "So tasteless breaking the Vegas news to Mariah Carey live on TV, shame on you @gmb."

A third noted: "@GMB Terrible events in Las Vegas. Let's get the views of Mariah Carey in front of a Christmas tree! Irrelevant and inappropriate. #getagrip."

As previously reported, more than 50 people are dead and more than 200 injured after a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday, October 1, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Suspect Stephen Paddock, 64, was fatally shot by police from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time, said in a statement that he and his band are safe.



For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.

