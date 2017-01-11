Lending her support. Marie Osmond said during a recent interview with Yahoo Finance that she would be willing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20, despite the fact that she has not been asked.

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” she told the site. “I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.” The country star, 57, added that she wants to set an example for her eight children.



“We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should,” she said. Osmond and her brother Donny have performed at multiple presidential inauguration ceremonies through the years, including at Ronald Reagan’s in 1981.

Osmond’s offer comes as reports continue to roll out about celebrities and performers who have turned down the opportunity to be on stage for the historic event. At present, the list includes names such as opera star Andrea Bocelli, country superstar Garth Brooks, music producer David Foster and pop icon Celine Dion.



Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The confirmed list of performers includes the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes and America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, who will sing the national anthem. In recent weeks, however, some members of both the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have quit or voiced their refusal to take part in Trump’s inauguration.



“If I had to lose my job over this, I would,” one anonymous Rockette dancer told Marie Claire under the pseudonym Mary. “It’s too important. And I think the rest of the performing-arts community would happily stand behind me.” MSG Entertainment, the company that owns the group, later issued a statement saying the Rockettes “must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event.”



Jan Chamberlain, a five-year veteran of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, also made headlines when she wrote a lengthy explanation as to why she decided to quit in light of the choir’s participation in the January 20 inauguration. “I love you all, and I know the goodness of your hearts, and your desire to go out there and show that we are politically neutral and share good will,” she wrote in a post to Facebook on Thursday, December 29. “That is the image Choir wishes to present and the message they desperately want to send I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and [fascism] by singing for this man.”



The president-elect, for his part, doesn’t care about the lack of star power at his inauguration, tweeting in December, “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

