Lady Macbeth, this was not. Marisa Tomei hilariously channeled her inner Lady Gaga with a dramatic reading of “Bad Romance” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, March 30. Watch the video above to see the funny moment!

The Captain America: Civil War alum, 52, tackled the odd task after Colbert, also 52, brought up a 2011 Rolling Stone interview in which the “Million Reasons” songstress said she’d love for Tomei to play her in a biopic.



Tomei, who looked flattered, then launched into a dramatic reading of Gaga’s 2009 hit “Poker Face,” with Colbert lending his voice to a few key lines in the gag biopic script made only of Gaga lyrics.

“I won’t tell you that I love you. Kiss or hug you,” Colbert prompted. Without missing a beat, Tomei returned with, “I’m bluffing with my muffin. I’m not lying. I’m just staying with my love, glue-gunnin’.”

“M-m-m-m-m. Poker face. Poker face,” Colbert said, trying to keep a straight face.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“I want your ugly. I want your disease. I want your everything, as long as it’s free,” Tomei announced with flourish.

In the original Rolling Stone interview, Gaga, 31, explained that her admiration of the Oscar winner goes way back. “Oh, you know what, I would have Marisa Tomei play me,” Gaga said at the time. “I am such a Marisa Tomei fan.”

Added Mama Monster, “All my friends call me Marisa when I get angry. Because my New York accent just flies out of my body and I start smacking my gum.” (Tomei’s role in 1992 flick My Cousin Vinny involved plenty of gum smacking.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!