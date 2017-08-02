Cue the pink balloons! Mark Steines and his wife, Julie Freyermuth, welcomed their first child together, daughter Parker Rose, on Friday, July 28.

Although Freyermuth, 37, gave birth earlier than expected, Steines, 53, confirmed that she and the baby are both “doing great” and that the whole family is “happy” with the news. “It was a surprise for us because [Parker] wanted to show up early and meet Mom and Dad face-to-face so it happened really quick,” he explained on the Wednesday, August 2, episode of Home & Family.



“She’s in the hospital because she came a bit early. They were going to keep an eye on her. She’s itty bitty,” he said of his daughter, who was born at 5 lbs and 18 inches long.

The former Entertainment Tonight host, who is also dad to Avery, 13, and Kai, 15, from a previous marriage, took to Instagram to marvel over his baby girl.

The Hallmark Channel star and the children’s book author tied the knot in August 2016 after meeting on an episode of Home & Family. “Julie and I met on this show — we met right here — and now two years later, we got a Home & Family baby,” he gushed. “We were gonna call her Home & Family.”

