Mark Wahlberg’s big Super Bowl day out with his family was cut short after he had to leave, because his son got sick.

The die hard New England Patriots fan was excited to be attending the game with his wife, Reah Durham and their two sons, Michael 10 and Brendan, 8.



But sadly the Boston-born actor, 45, had to bail before he witnessed his team’s epic comeback and eventual win.



“I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well,” he wrote a alongside a photo of the foursome next to the field before the event started. “Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium - but family first. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too!”



I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Before their departure he’d posted several photos to social media excitedly gearing up to the game.



Big day with my little guys. #PatsNation A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Although he had to leave early, he caught up with the event from the comfort of his home where he shared snapshot of his family celebrating the win.



What a game! 🏆 #Patriots A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Wahlberg also shared some fun screenshots from his video calls to friends, Usher and Ludacris, who were supporting the losing team, the Atlanta Falcons.



null

“Trying to console my guy @usher,” he captioned the photo of the singer, with his head in his hands. “All love!”



The Patriots won 34-28. It was the first time a Super Bowl game has gone to overtime.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



