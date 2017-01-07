Wouldn’t wanna mess with Marky Mark! Mark Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres on the Friday, January 6, episode of her show that he’d allow his teenage daughter to date her celebrity crush Justin Bieber over his “dead body.”

The Patriots Day star’s declaration came after DeGeneres, 58, interrogated Wahlberg, 45, about his recent famous dinner guest. After several rounds of questioning, Wahlberg finally admitted that he and his wife had Bieber, 22, over to their house for dinner, along with their four children.



“She liked him a lot, when she was younger. Turned on him completely,” Wahlberg said of her 13-year-old daughter Ella, to which DeGeneres quipped, “A lot of people did.”



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“And then [he] came back with a vengeance,” Wahlberg continued. “‘Dad, that’s gonna be my husband,’” he mimicked his daughter’s voice. “I said, ‘Over my dead body. Actually, over both your dead bodies, I’ll just go back to jail.’” (Wahlberg serve 45 days in jail back in 1988 as a 16-year-old teen after assaulting a Vietnamese man while trying to steal alcohol; he dropped his pardon request this past fall.)



Wahlberg told the talk show host he even jokingly told Ella he and Bieber were planning a collaboration. “I did threaten my daughter that I was going to join him musically to embarrass her,” he said with a laugh. “And she was really appalled.”



This isn’t the first time that Wahlberg has adorably embarrassed his daughter. In September, while promoting his new movie Patriots Day on The Dan Patrick Show, he launched into a rap about how he took her cellphone away after she got in trouble.



“I'm your 45-year-old father and I got to rap / And if you keep misbehaving I'mma give your behind a slap," the actor hilariously rapped as his daughter looked on, seemingly mortified. "It's called a spanking / Later on in life you're gonna thank me / 'Cause all the advice that I'm giving you is good for you / And if not, your butt and behind is gonna be black and blue."



When Ella tried to get her father to stop by making a “cut” motion with her hand, Wahlberg didn’t back down.

"Don't cut it down," Wahlberg said. "We're giving you positive-encouragement raps. It's good information to help you behave, and then you're going to earn that phone back, girl."

