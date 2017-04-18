Mark Zuckerberg addressed the tragedy surrounding Steve Stephens, the man known as the Facebook Live Killer, during Facebook’s annual developers conference on Tuesday, April 18.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stephens shot and killed himself on Tuesday after he was charged with aggravated murder early Monday after fatally shooting an innocent 74-year-old man named Robert Godwin Sr. and streaming the murder live on Facebook on Easter Sunday. According to CNN, the video remained on his page for two hours before being taken down by the social-media site’s administrators.

"We have a lot of work, and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening," Zuckerberg said on stage during the conference, CNN reports. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr."

Stephens was tracked down and found dead by police after he was recognized by a McDonald’s employee while ordering food at the drive-thru window on Tuesday in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Henry Sayers, the restaurant’s manager, told The New York Times that Stephens bought a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and large French fries for $5.35, and that employees tried to stall the murderer by purposely delaying his order of fries.

“But he just took his nuggets and said, ‘I have to go,’ and he drove off,” Sayers said.

Police later located him by a cellphone ping.

