Mark Zuckerberg during a keynote session at the Mobile World Congress in 2016. Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hope he has frequent-flier miles! Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed on the social media platform Tuesday, January 3, that he's made it his "personal challenge" to travel around the country to meet as many people as possible in 2017.

"After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," the 32-year-old wrote. "Going into this challenge, it seems we are at a turning point in history. For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone."

Zuckerberg, who has already been to 20 states, will visit the remaining 30 in order to complete his bucket list.

"My work is about connecting the world and giving everyone a voice. I want to personally hear more of those voices this year," he wrote. "It will help me lead the work at Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative so we can make the most positive impact as the world enters an important new period."

Zuckerberg will take road trips with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and plans to visit small towns and universities to meet with teachers and scientists.

"I've enjoyed doing these challenges with our community and I'll post tomorrow about how everyone around the world can join in," he added. "I'm looking forward to this challenge and I hope to see you out there!"

Zuckerberg takes on a new challenge every year. He's previously learned Mandarin, read 25 books and run 365 miles in 365 days.



