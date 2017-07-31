The wait is almost over. Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis revealed that she is days or weeks away from giving birth to her first child, a daughter, with husband Doug Hehner on Instagram on Friday, July 28.



In the sweet snap, Otis cradled her bare baby bump as she stood in front of a wall decorated with a sweet message.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“I’m ‘almost’ 2 cm dilated & 90% effaced!💃🏻 I cannot believe our daughter will be in our arms in a matter of days/weeks!👶🏼🌈 “ the 31-year-old mom-to-be captioned the pic.

The registered nurse continued, “I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy and I feel like I can finally relax & breathe - welllll, kinda!😜 She's so big & takes up every crevice of my insides so I literally cannot breathe!🤰🏼😆 lol ...but seriously, I can't tell you how amazing it feels to know that if she decided to come tomorrow she'd be fully developed & healthy!”

The expecting mom went on to share several playful pics and clips of the couple assembling furniture and preparing a nursery area to her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram

In one Instagram Stories clip Jamie says, “It’s beginning to feel real. She’s coming before you know it.”



Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram

The duo then shared a pic of themselves with their two dogs — announcing they had completed prepping their nursery.

“This family of 4 is ALMOST all ready to add another member 👫🐶🐶👶🏼 ... We *FINALLY* got all the baby gear set up! Who knew it'd be SO hard to put that stuff together!😜 “

Otis and Hehner met on the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014. The couple would go on to document their relationship on Married at First Sight: The First Year in 2016.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!