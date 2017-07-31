The wait is almost over. Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis revealed that she is days or weeks away from giving birth to her first child, a daughter, with husband Doug Hehner on Instagram on Friday, July 28.
In the sweet snap, Otis cradled her bare baby bump as she stood in front of a wall decorated with a sweet message.
“I’m ‘almost’ 2 cm dilated & 90% effaced!💃🏻 I cannot believe our daughter will be in our arms in a matter of days/weeks!👶🏼🌈 “ the 31-year-old mom-to-be captioned the pic.
The registered nurse continued, “I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy and I feel like I can finally relax & breathe - welllll, kinda!😜 She's so big & takes up every crevice of my insides so I literally cannot breathe!🤰🏼😆 lol ...but seriously, I can't tell you how amazing it feels to know that if she decided to come tomorrow she'd be fully developed & healthy!”
The expecting mom went on to share several playful pics and clips of the couple assembling furniture and preparing a nursery area to her Instagram Stories.
In one Instagram Stories clip Jamie says, “It’s beginning to feel real. She’s coming before you know it.”
The duo then shared a pic of themselves with their two dogs — announcing they had completed prepping their nursery.
“This family of 4 is ALMOST all ready to add another member 👫🐶🐶👶🏼 ... We *FINALLY* got all the baby gear set up! Who knew it'd be SO hard to put that stuff together!😜 “
Otis and Hehner met on the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014. The couple would go on to document their relationship on Married at First Sight: The First Year in 2016.
