Married at First Sight’s Nick Pendergrast hasn’t spoken to his estranged wife, Sonia Granados, since their split, the reality personality told Fox News in an interview published on Friday, July 14.

“Sonia and I have not spoken since we filed for divorce,” Pendergrast told the news site, adding that he knew his marriage to Granados was over after she allegedly stood him up on Valentine’s Day.

“It was then I realized she had given up 100 percent,” he said. “Shortly after that, I reached out to [my girlfriend] Heather a couple of times for guidance on how to get back to focusing on me and getting my life together. Going through a divorce is messy and depleting. To be honest, I was ready to focus on myself from being so drained from the last eight months so this was a complete surprise. It just happened.”

Pendergrast revealed to Fox News that he knew his marriage was over by the time he started chatting with Heather.

“I reached out … for advice on myself, not my marriage,” he explained. “I was headed for divorce so I knew that my marriage was not salvageable. What drew me to her was her ability to not entertain negativity and her posts about spirituality. What I was doing at the time to improve myself wasn’t effective. She always had a conscious perspective on our relationships and it seem to make sense.

Granados broke her silence on Pendergrast and Heather’s relationship on Thursday, July 13, after it was revealed that Pendergrast and Heather are expecting twins just three months after meeting.

“Wish Heather n Nick well but I have a right to b irate 4 many things n tweet what I want! This is my twitter,” Granados tweeted on Thursday.

"We are basking in the joy of finally being able to share the news of our miracle babies,” Pendergrast and Heather had told Us in a statement on Thursday. “It's our only focus. That and staying healthy and strong to bring in new pro Golfers into the world!"

