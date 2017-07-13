Plot twist! Married at First Sight’s Nick Pendergrast’s new girlfriend, Heather, is pregnant with twins. The reality personality confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Thursday, July 13, just weeks after he announced his split from wife Sonia Granados.

"We are basking in the joy of finally being able to share the news of our miracle babies,” Pendergrast and Heather told Us. “It's our only focus. That and staying healthy and strong to bring in new pro Golfers into the world!"

The father-to-be also tweeted about the news, sending his ex into a frenzy.

“Wish Heather n Nick well but I have a right to b irate 4 many things n tweet what I want! This is my twitter,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Pendergrast also took to Twitter to defend himself, denying that he cheated on his ex.

“Say what you will to make your day most exciting,” he responded to one commenter who accused him of being unfaithful. “Babies are miracles. Focus on that.”

As previously reported, the exes announced their decision to divorce via Twitter in March. "We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage we have decided to separate and file for divorce," their joint statement read at the time. "Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS."

The former couple’s issues were documented early on when they met on season 4 of A&E’s series. Among their problems was that Granados was scared of Pendergrast’s dog, and Pendergrast felt he wasn’t physically attracted to his wife.

