The shades were drawn. Martha Stewart stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, September 14, and the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star was confronted with a question about Gwyneth Paltrow.

A viewer from Texas called in with a question for Stewart regarding Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop. The actress’ site is currently under investigation from a watchdog group, Truth in Advertising, for allegedly having “deceptive” health claims in their products. The viewer addressed this situation, asking the TV personality how she felt about it.

She asked: “Are the rumors true that you are happy that Goop is having deceptive health issue claims?”

“Who’s Goop?” Stewart, 76, asked Cohen.

The show's host then explained to her that it was Paltrow’s company, and she said, “Right. No, that’s not true. She’s a good girl.”

The rumored feud began when Stewart spoke about Paltrow's website in 2013. "She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business. She's a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle,” Stewart said on Bloomberg TV. “She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle.”



The following year, Stewart capitalized on Paltrow and Chris Martin's separation announcement and used their divorce expression "conscious uncoupling" in her magazine, Martha Stewart Living. The Iron Man star responded to that jab and posted a "jailbird cake" recipe on her site, seemingly referring to Stewart's five-month jail sentence in 2004 for fraud.

The first ever print issue of Goop's print magazine was recently released with a 96-page fall debut, and the quarterly publication will be similar to the online brand, featuring advice, beauty secrets and more.

Watch the full episode of WHHL here. Season 2 of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party premieres on Monday, October 16, at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.



