The anticipation! Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl commercial may just be the best yet,8-second tease released by T-Mobile on Friday, February 3.



The dynamic duo, who also cohost VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, can be seen sitting on a couch together in the short snippet, wearing matching dark blue sweatshirts with the words “Bakers Gonna Bake” emblazoned across the front. In the clip, the pair simply sit and nod, smiling, at the camera, for 8 seconds.



Snoop, 45, and Stewart, 75, are joining the likes of Justin Bieber, Terrell Owens and Gronk to help T-Mobile celebrate football’s big day. In a preview for Bieber’s Super Bowl commercial, released on Thursday, February 2, the 22-year-old pop star dons a black tux, bow tie and dark frames to narrate the 60-second spot as a “celebration expert.”



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “Sorry” singer walks the viewer through the history of touchdown celebrations, starting with the caveman days (featuring a shirtless, loincloth-clad Rob Gronkowski) before traveling through modern times.

“From the spike, it evolved quickly. We got the shimmy. We got the shake and the shimmy, shimmy shake,” he says. “Then there was T.O., who took it to the next level. That guy’s got unlimited moves.” (The ad is a nod to T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan.)

Take a look at other Super Bowl ads that are set to drop on Sunday, February 5, as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.



