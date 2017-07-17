Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau died at UCLA Medical Center on Saturday, July 15, his reps confirmed on Sunday. He was 89.

"We are overcome with sadness to report the death of iconic actor Martin Landau," the statement read. "He had just celebrated his 89th birthday."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Landau passed away of "unexpected complications" after a brief stay at the facility.

Landau was best known for his work in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 classic North by Northwest, starring in the series Mission Impossible from 1966 to 1969 and The Twilight Zone from 1959 to 1964. He most recently appeared in Entourage and Without a Trace.

In 1995, he took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the Tim Burton-directed dramatic comedy Ed Wood.

Landau is survived by his ex-wife, Barbara Bain, daughters Susie Landau Finch and Juliet Landau and granddaughter Aria Isabel Landau Finch, 8.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!