Now this is a double date. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen looked smitten with their men, Mary-Kate’s husband, Olivier Sarkozy, and Ashley’s boyfriend, Richard Sachs, during a romantic dinner date in St. Bart's on Thursday, January 5. The two couples, all dressed in black, were spotted dining and enjoying wine over candlelight at Bagatelle.

Ashley, 30, who is dating art dealer Sachs, 58, at one point playfully grabbed his face while going in for a kiss as her twin sister Mary-Kate looked on.



Ashley and Mary-Kate, who married Sarkozy, 47, in November 2014, have been vacationing in St. Bart's since November. Ahead of the holidays, Ashley was spotted working out with Sachs, who owns a villa on the island. The duo, who started dating this past October, also went for a romantic hike on New Year’s Eve and were photographed lovingly embracing each other while looking out over the ocean on a scenic cliff.



The Full House alums previously went on a double date with their beaus in New York City on November 9, where Ashley was spotted kissing Sachs at a New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden. After the game, the group headed to Sting’s 57th and 9th iHeartRadio album release party at Irving Plaza, where they continued to pack on the PDA with their partners.



“Mary-Kate was dancing with her husband, and Ashley’s boyfriend had his arm around her and was nuzzling her,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Richard had his arms all over Ashley, kissing and [stroking] her hair. She was laughing and giggling. He’s also close with Mary-Kate’s husband and was chatting with him.”



Ashley previously dated director Bennett Miller in 2014.



