Finally! Mary-Kate Olsen briefly opened up about her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy while speaking about the balance between her career and home life during a new joint interview with her twin sister, Ashley Olsen.

"I think we're lucky. [Working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder," Mary-Kate, 30, told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive."

Mary-Kate married the banker, 47, in an intimate Manhattan ceremony on November 27, 2015, after three years of dating. The couple reside in a $6.25 million townhouse in NYC and the actress-turned-fashion designer is now stepmom to his kids Julien and Margo from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard.

The famous twins (whose younger sister is Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen) have worked in the fashion industry together for years. Instead of appearing on Netflix's Full House revival, Fuller House, they have been working on their clothing label, Elizabeth and James.

"We're used to being on the other side of the camera and managing the process, so it’s hard for us to do [shoots]. That’s why you have models," Mary-Kate told The Edit.

Working in TV and film has actually helped them in their second career. "We've been in so many fittings. We used to do two a week for 15 years," Ashley, who is dating 58-year-old financier Richard Sachs, said. "I've always been a worker. It has taken me a lot to figure out how to take a vacation."

Mary-Kate added: "When we were younger, being in the public eye was almost part of our role and responsibility — to set the trends at that time or be ahead of fashion. We would take adult clothing and cut it down to our size, change the proportions. I think from a young age we understood fit in a very different way because we’re so petite."

Ashley admits that staying off social media has kept the siblings "quite sheltered" from their fans, but they hope that their clothing connects with people. "We just want to help women feel however they want to feel," Mary-Kate said. "Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That’s the beauty of clothes."

