Mary Tyler Moore was laid to rest during a private funeral service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Sunday, January 29.

The Connecticut Post reported that the cemetery was closed to the public as the late TV actress, who died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, January 25, was buried during an 11 a.m. ceremony attended by approximately 50 close friends and family members.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moore's burial mound was "covered in white orchids, and roses and other flowers accented the site," according to the newspaper. A five-foot statue of a seated female angel was placed near Moore's tomb, and her family reportedly purchased up to 12 additional gravesites to ensure privacy. One floral arrangement near Moore's grave was in the shape of the letter "M," a nod to the famous wall decoration in the star's character's apartment on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.



Before the iconic Hollywood star was buried, her family and friends attended a brief service at a small white chapel. "It was very quiet, a small group," Fairfield Police Lieutenant James Perez told the Connecticut Post. "There was a brief service. It's a beautiful site that she's at. It's nice what the family did. It was a nice little send off for her."

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Perez told the newspaper the only celebrity he recognized at the ceremony was Bernadette Peters, who starred alongside Moore in the 1990 TV movie The Last Best Year.

Moore's longtime rep confirmed her death in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, saying, "Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile."

Moore, who battled diabetes for decades, was also known for her roles in the 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, the 1980 drama Ordinary People, the 1988 miniseries Lincoln and, most recently, the TV Land sitcom Hot in Cleveland, in which she guest-starred opposite Betty White.

