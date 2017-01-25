Mary Tyler Moore died at a Connecticut hospital surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, January 25, following a series of health complications. She was 80.



“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her longtime rep, Mara Buxbaum, told Us Weekly in a statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”



Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Celebs like Wilmer Valderrama, Larry King and Savannah Guthrie took to social media to express their condolences over the loss of the cheery TV legend.

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Statement from Carol Burnett on Mary Tyler Moore: "She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew." pic.twitter.com/dyLxw0GR9g — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

LOVE IS ALL AROUND 💗💗💗💗💗 RIP MARY — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽 — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore you could truly turn the world on with your smile and make millions fall in love… https://t.co/4VP5dqK9nH — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

She made it after all.... rip #MaryTylerMoore @ Minneapolis, Minnesota https://t.co/GoKk3s4gSd — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Statement from Donald Sutherland on Mary Tyler Moore, his co-star in 'Ordinary People' — "Mary was and is and now always will be, perfect." pic.twitter.com/op04oiJ18y — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 25, 2017

I loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing. Such a huge part of our culture and consciousness. Sending love to her family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk. pic.twitter.com/o1TWn4g0B8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 25, 2017

She could turn the whole world on with her smile...admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ❤ https://t.co/GsSNGzKmQN — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017

Earlier in the day Wednesday, TMZ reported that the Hollywood icon had been hooked up to a respirator for more than a week. Moore, who is best known for her role as Mary Richards on much beloved series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, had battled diabetes for many years.



Her type 1 diabetes diagnosis when she was 33 years old led her to become an advocate for diabetes and stem cell research; she was the international chairwoman of Juvenile Diabetes Research International. Moore also underwent brain surgery in 2011 for a benign tumor.



In addition to WJM-TV’s favorite producer, Mary Richards, Moore also played Mary Todd Lincoln in 1988 miniseries Lincoln, reprised her role as a New York City journalist in 1995’s New York News, and most recently had a recurring role as Diane on Hot in Cleveland opposite Betty White. Moore took home the Golden Globe for 1980’s Ordinary People, which also nabbed an Oscar nomination that year.



Moore is survived by her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine.

