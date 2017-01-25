Mary Tyler Moore died at a Connecticut hospital surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday, January 25, following a series of health complications. She was 80.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her longtime rep, Mara Buxbaum, told Us Weekly in a statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Celebs like Wilmer Valderrama, Larry King and Savannah Guthrie took to social media to express their condolences over the loss of the cheery TV legend.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, TMZ reported that the Hollywood icon had been hooked up to a respirator for more than a week. Moore, who is best known for her role as Mary Richards on much beloved series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, had battled diabetes for many years.

Her type 1 diabetes diagnosis when she was 33 years old led her to become an advocate for diabetes and stem cell research; she was the international chairwoman of Juvenile Diabetes Research International. Moore also underwent brain surgery in 2011 for a benign tumor.

In addition to WJM-TV’s favorite producer, Mary Richards, Moore also played Mary Todd Lincoln in 1988 miniseries Lincoln, reprised her role as a New York City journalist in 1995’s New York News, and most recently had a recurring role as Diane on Hot in Cleveland opposite Betty White. Moore took home the Golden Globe for 1980’s Ordinary People, which also nabbed an Oscar nomination that year. 

Moore is survived by her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine.

