The beloved actress, who died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, January 25, had been hooked up to a respirator for over a week following a nearly lifelong battle with type 1 diabetes. During her long career, she was best known for her role as the adorable, spunky Mary Richards on the iconic series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which aired on CBS from 1970 till 1977. Her single, hardworking female character — a first on TV at the time — earned her four of her seven Emmy Awards.



Prior to carrying her own show, the actress, who died from cardiopulmonary arrest at a Greenwich, Connecticut, hospital, made a name for herself on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She played Laura Petrie, a stunning, young stay-at-home mom and wife to her comedy writer husband who was played by none other than Dick Van Dyke himself from 1961 to 1966.

Following Mary Tyler Moore’s finale, the Brooklyn native then went on to the big screen. After appearing in films such as Change of Habit, opposite Elivs Presley in 1969, she starred and received a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination for her role in 1980 drama Ordinary People. The role forced Moore to face sorrows in her own life — the TV icon portrayed Beth, a resentful mother in the flick whose son had died. Moore lost her own son, Richie Meeker, in October 1980 after accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun. After a successful venture into drama, and following flicks including Six Weeks and Just Between Friends, Moore hit the ball out of the park portraying wife Nancy in 1996 comedy hit Flirting With Disaster opposite Ben Stiller.

During one of her final stints on TV, the game-changer played Diane on Hot in Cleveland and famously reunited with her Mary Tyler Moore Show costars, including Betty White and Valerie Harper, during a 2013 appearance on the hit TV series.

