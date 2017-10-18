Mass Shooting Occurs a Mile Away From ‘House of Cards’ Set

Nathaniel E. Bell/Netflix

An active shooter opened fire near the House of Cards set in Maryland on Wednesday, October 18, Us Weekly confirms. According to Variety, the set was temporarily placed on lockdown.

"We have been in touch with local authorities and are aware of a shooting situation that happened about a mile away from the House of Cards set,” Netflix and MRC tell Us Weekly in a statement. “Production on the show has not been impacted."

The Harford County Sheriff’s office posted details of the incident on its official Facebook page on Wednesday. “This morning, at 8:58 am, deputies were dispatched to Advanced Granite Solution in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road and arrived at 9:02 am for the report of a shooting,” the statement reads. “At this time, we can confirm five people suffered gunshot wounds, in total, three have lost their lives.”

“The suspect has been identified as: Radee Labeeb Prince 11/5/79. We are now actively searching the area for the suspect who is believed to be driving a 2008 Black GMC Acadia DE Tag # PC64273,” the statement continued. “Any tips, call 1-800-CallFBI. If you see the suspect please do not engage, dial 911.”

The Netflix series’ executive producer Dana Brunetti gave his account of the incident on Wednesday, writing on Facebook, “Shooting near House of Cards set. I turn on the news to see what is happening, and guess what they’re covering? Not the 5 dead and 3 wounded while gunman is still on the loose.”

“CNN asked me to come on air the other day to talk about House of Cards and Russia, and today there is an ongoing active shooter near the House of Cards stage and ZERO coverage,” he continued. “They’re going nonstop of Sessions and Trump! WTF?!”

The House of Cards cast includes Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Neve Campbell and Mahershala Ali and the series is currently in production on its sixth season.

