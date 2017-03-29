Doing just fine! Matt Damon said that his lifelong best friend Ben Affleck is “fantastic" after completing treatment for alcohol addiction.

The Suburbicon star, 46, revealed that Affleck is in charge of his kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina 8, and Samuel, 5, at their Los Angeles home while his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, is away filming her upcoming movie Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. “He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier,” Damon told Entertainment Tonight. "Jen’s working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing.”



Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Affleck, 44, announced on March 14 that he successfully completed a rehab program. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” the Gone Girl star wrote. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

Damon echoed what an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month: Affleck is “feeling great” and “hopeful for the future.” The source added that the Oscar winner is living on the same property as Garner and the kids. “They’re not a couple by any means, but they are resuming their coparenting arrangement,” the source said.

Hector Mata/AFP/Getty Images

The Martian actor also dished on another one of his famous friends, George Clooney, who is expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney. “He’s going to get prepared,” he told ET of the first-time father. “He better figure it out, ‘cause they’re on the way. But he’ll be great. He’ll be a mess, but [Amal] will take care of everything."



